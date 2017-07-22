Nimmo (chest) played five innings in a simulated game Friday, Justin Tasch of the New York Post reports.

The outfielder continues to make progress from a partially collapsed lung, but he's not yet running at full speed, the final obstacle before he's able to return to game action. Nimmo could head back to Triple-A Las Vegas once he's healthy if the Mets haven't cleared up their outfield logjam with a trade prior to his activation from the DL.