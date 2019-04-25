Nimmo (oblique) went hitless in two at-bats off the bench in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Phillies.

The Mets' decision not only to make Nimmo available as a pinch hitter but to use him in the outfield for the final three innings of the contest suggests his left oblique injury isn't viewed as a major concern heading into this weekend's series with the Brewers. With a team off-day Thursday, the Mets are hopeful Nimmo will be healthy enough to rejoin the lineup Friday.