Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Pops eighth homer Friday
Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.
He led off the bottom of the first inning with his eighth homer of the year, and it proved to be the Mets' only run of the night. Six of Nimmo's home runs have come in his last 16 games, however, and the 25-year-old has a robust .300/.408/.717 slash line over that stretch. Even when Yoenis Cespedes (hip) comes off the disabled list, it's hard to imagine Nimmo returning to the bench given his current form.
