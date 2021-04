Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 6-0 win over the Nationals.

The outfielder capped a big day at the plate with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning. Nimmo has had a blistering start to the year despite the lack of power, slashing .408/.491/.551 through 14 games with seven runs and eight RBI.