Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.

His fifth-inning shot off Dan Straily looked like it would be the only run the Mets would need thanks to another dazzling outing by jacob deGrom, but Jeurys Familia blew the save in the ninth. Nimmo now has a .259/.423/.469 slash line with three homers in 36 games, and his OBP should keep him at the top of the Mets' lineup nearly every day, at least as long as Yoenis Cespedes (hip) is on the disabled list.