Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Pops third homer Wednesday
Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.
His fifth-inning shot off Dan Straily looked like it would be the only run the Mets would need thanks to another dazzling outing by jacob deGrom, but Jeurys Familia blew the save in the ninth. Nimmo now has a .259/.423/.469 slash line with three homers in 36 games, and his OBP should keep him at the top of the Mets' lineup nearly every day, at least as long as Yoenis Cespedes (hip) is on the disabled list.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...