Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run Wednesday in the Mets' 11-6 win over the Nationals.

The big day at the plate helped Nimmo break a 3-for-26 skid through the Mets' first 10 games of August. The disciplined Nimmo still managed to rack up 13 walks during that stretch, allowing him to carry a robust .438 on-base percentage into Thursday's series finale. He'll start in center field and lead off for the Mets.