Nimmo went 6-for-8 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.

The center fielder had three hits and three RBI in each game, going yard in the fourth inning of the matinee before leading off the nightcap with his 16th homer of the year. Nimmo's been on fire to close out the regular season, slashing .400/.484/.582 over his last 15 games with two steals, 11 RBI and 14 runs, although Tuesday's homers were his first during that blistering stretch.