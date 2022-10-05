Nimmo went 6-for-8 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.
The center fielder had three hits and three RBI in each game, going yard in the fourth inning of the matinee before leading off the nightcap with his 16th homer of the year. Nimmo's been on fire to close out the regular season, slashing .400/.484/.582 over his last 15 games with two steals, 11 RBI and 14 runs, although Tuesday's homers were his first during that blistering stretch.
More News
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Crosses plate three times Sunday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Cleared to start•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: MRI comes back clean•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Dealing with quad tightness•