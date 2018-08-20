Nimmo (finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Monday's game against San Francisco, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets backdated this move three days, so Nimmo will be eligible to return Aug. 27 versus the Cubs should the finger be fully healed by that time. In a corresponding move, Dominic Smith will remain with the big-league club after joining the roster for Sunday's Little League Classic.