Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Reaches deal, avoiding arbitration
Nimmo and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $2.175 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Nimmo struggled earlier in the season before a neck injury sidelined him for over half the year. He rebounded well in September, giving him a .221/.375/.407 slash line (114 wRC+) in 69 games overall.
