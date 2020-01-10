Play

Nimmo and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $2.175 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Nimmo struggled earlier in the season before a neck injury sidelined him for over half the year. He rebounded well in September, giving him a .221/.375/.407 slash line (114 wRC+) in 69 games overall.

