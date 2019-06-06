Nimmo (neck) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo, who has been sidelined since May 21 with a neck issue, will bat leadoff and serve as the designated hitter in his first game with St. Lucie. It remains to be seen how many rehab appearances the outfielder will require before being activated, though he's trending in the right direction.

More News
Our Latest Stories