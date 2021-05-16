Nimmo (finger) left his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and is rejoining the Mets to receive treatment, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 28-year-old began the rehab stint Thursday but was out of the lineup for Syracuse the past two days while feeling some pain in his bruised finger, leading to him rejoining the big-league club to reassess. Manager Luis Rojas said Nimmo won't take at-bats or resume a rehab assignment until the he's "100 percent pain-free," so the outfielder can be considered out indefinitely for the time being.