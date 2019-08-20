Nimmo (neck) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

He went 1-for-6 in two rehab games with High-A St. Lucie. It seems likely that Nimmo will continue his rehab at Triple-A at least until rosters expand in September, given how much time he's missed (out since May 20).

