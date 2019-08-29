Contrary to a previous report, Nimmo (neck) will not play for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo was originally scheduled to play nine innings for Syracuse but will instead get the day off. He's appeared in eight rehab games over the past two weeks and appears to be nearing a return, though the Mets may want him to play nine innings one more time in the minors before bringing him back.