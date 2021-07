Nimmo (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is batting leadoff Friday against the Yankees.

The 28-year-old will rejoin the lineup Friday after being sidelined for two months with a sprained finger on his left hand. Nimmo will work in center field and should reclaim the everyday role there if he can stay healthy. He slashed .318/.430/.439 with a homer, five doubles, eight RBI and two stolen bases in 22 games before going down with the injury.