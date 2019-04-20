Nimmo (neck) will start in center field and hit leadoff Saturday against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

A stiff neck kept Nimmo out of the lineup for the Mets' last two games, but he apparently demonstrated enough progress within the past few days to avoid a trip to the injured list. He'll reclaim his usual spot atop the order and in the outfield while Juan Lagares heads back to the bench.