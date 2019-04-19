Nimmo (neck) remains on the bench Friday against St. Louis, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo left Tuesday's game against the Phillies with a stiff neck and has yet to return to the field. He doesn't believe he'll need a trip to the injured list but will need at least one more game to rest. Jeff McNeil starts in left field, with Juan Lagares in center.

