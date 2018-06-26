Nimmo (finger) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

Nimmo was able to pinch run in Monday's game, but he is still unable to hit, so he will be held out of the lineup for a second day in a row. Nimmo will have a chance to return to action Wednesday, but with a team off day after that, there's a good chance the Mets hold him out at least until Friday.