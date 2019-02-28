Nimmo reported back to Mets camp Thursday after falling ill with a stomach bug Tuesday night, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo got sick after eating some undercooked chicken and said he lost about four pounds as a result of the bug. The outfielder seemed much healthier when talking with reporters Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Mets kept him out of the Grapefruit League lineup for a couple more days while he works to regain strength.

