Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Resumes working out
Nimmo reported back to Mets camp Thursday after falling ill with a stomach bug Tuesday night, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo got sick after eating some undercooked chicken and said he lost about four pounds as a result of the bug. The outfielder seemed much healthier when talking with reporters Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Mets kept him out of the Grapefruit League lineup for a couple more days while he works to regain strength.
More News
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Sent home with illness•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Expects to play outfield Thursday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: To make spring debut Tuesday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Takes full batting practice•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Sitting for spring opener•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Tests come back clean on shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...