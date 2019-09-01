Nimmo (neck) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Nimmo finished up a 10-game rehab stint with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday and will make a quick turnaround to join the big-league club for the series finale. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the 26-year-old should be available off the bench Sunday and is expected to rejoin the starting nine Monday at Washington. Nimmo has been out since May with a bulging disc in his neck and struggled with a .200/.344/.323 slash line in 43 games prior to going down with the injury.

