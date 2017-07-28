Nimmo (chest) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.

A partially collapsed lung forced Nimmo to the DL back on July 8, but he's been given the green light to return following a four-game rehab assignment. Nimmo has displayed a strong approach at the upper levels, resulting in a .290 average and .365 OBP in 47 career games in the majors, but his power and speed are marginal. He may remain in a bench role the rest of the way unless the Mets move both Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast