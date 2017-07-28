Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Returns from disabled list
Nimmo (chest) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.
A partially collapsed lung forced Nimmo to the DL back on July 8, but he's been given the green light to return following a four-game rehab assignment. Nimmo has displayed a strong approach at the upper levels, resulting in a .290 average and .365 OBP in 47 career games in the majors, but his power and speed are marginal. He may remain in a bench role the rest of the way unless the Mets move both Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce.
