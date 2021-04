Nimmo (hip) is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo sat out Tuesday's game due to a mild right hip impingement but will start in center field and lead off for the series finale. Nimmo said ahead of the game that he feels 95 percent healthy and hopes that he'll be available going forward, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.