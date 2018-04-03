Nimmo is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies after missing the previous contest due to illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo will lead off and play center field, just as he did on Opening Day. The lead off spot is a vote of confidence in Nimmo, though it still appears likely that he'll be the one to lose out once Michael Conforto (shoulder) returns from the disabled list, which could happen as early as Thursday.