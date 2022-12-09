Nimmo signed an eight-year, $162 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets selected Nimmo 13th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft, and he's been with the team since. Barring a trade, this deal makes it extremely likely that he'll play his entire career with the club. Nimmo has compiled a 134 wRC+ and .362 wOBA across seven big-league seasons, which highlight his carrying skills of getting on base and making consistent contact. He's also a strong defensive center fielder and will be locked into the lineup at that position in 2023.