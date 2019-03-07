Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Returns to outfield
Nimmo is starting in outfield and batting leadoff Thursday in the Mets' Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Nimmo experienced soreness in his right shoulder earlier in camp, prompting the Mets to delay his usage in the outfield. He had been scheduled to make his defensive debut exactly one week earlier, but those plans were pushed back when Nimmo fell victim to food poisoning. After taking the weekend off to recover, Nimmo entered the lineup at designated hitter earlier this week and will now be ready to resume his regular duties in the field.
