Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

The Mets' offense was humming on Opening Day, and Nimmo looked very comfortable at the top of the lineup. Michael Conforto (shoulder) could be back in action a lot sooner than originally anticipated, so Nimmo's window for consistent fantasy value could close quickly, but for the moment it looks like he'll be a useful source of OBP and runs.