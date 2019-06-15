Nimmo was scratched from Friday's lineup at Triple-A Syracuse due to neck soreness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nimmo has been rehabbing at Triple-A as of Tuesday, though a setback will hold him out of Friday's lineup. He's been on the injured list since May 22 due to a bulging disk in his neck, so this is certainly a cause for concern. Nimmo will be re-evaluated Saturday to determine the next step in his recovery process.