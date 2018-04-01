Nimmo was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an illness, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

In the initial lineup released by the Mets on Sunday, Nimmo was as the team's leadoff man and starting center fielder, but those plans were scrapped after the 25-year-old reported to the clubhouse with flu-like symptoms. Juan Lagares will replace Nimmo in center field and hit seventh while second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera sets the table for the Mets.