Nimmo was absent at Mets camp Wednesday due to a stomach bug, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nimmo's spring debut was delayed while he managed right shoulder fatigue at the onset of camp, but he slotted into the lineup as the Mets' designated hitter Tuesday against the Tigers. He reported no setbacks with the shoulder coming out of the contest, but the illness surfaced overnight and necessitated a round of fluids Wednesday morning. The Mets had planned on having Nimmo play the outfield for the first time in spring training during Thursday's game versus the Cardinals, but that's presumably no longer in the works. The stomach ailment shouldn't keep him sidelined long beyond Thursday, however.