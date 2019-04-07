Nimmo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Nimmo is likely just getting a day to clear his head after getting off to a 2-for-26 start to the season while striking out a whopping 17 times. Jeff McNeil will fill in as the Mets' leadoff hitter Sunday and could end up handling those duties in future contests if Nimmo fails to get going upon rejoining the lineup.

