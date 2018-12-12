Manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that Nimmo (hamstring) "needs to be leading off" in 2019, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

It's an unsurprising declaration to hear from the Mets manager, as Nimmo started 65 games as the leadoff hitter and had a .404 OBP and 15.0-percent walk rate in 2018. The 25-year-old's plate discipline doesn't appear to be an aberration either, as he posted a similar walk rate in 69 games with the Mets the previous season. The acquisition of veteran second baseman Robinson Cano (knee) should also help the young outfielder in his run-scoring efforts.