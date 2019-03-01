Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Set to return Saturday
Nimmo (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Astros, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Nimmo has yet to debut this spring, first battling shoulder soreness and then a virus. A return Saturday would give him plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day.
