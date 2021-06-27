Nimmo (finger) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old has been with Triple-A Syracuse for the past week on a rehab assignment, and he's gone 4-for-16 with a double, two walks and four runs in five games. Nimmo has been on the shelf since early May after suffering a small ligament tear near the base of his left index finger, but he's now on the cusp of rejoining the Mets.
