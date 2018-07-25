Nimmo will hit seventh and play center field Wednesday against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Amed Rosario will replace Nimmo in the leadoff spot for the third game in a row, all of which have come against left-handed pitching. The lefty-hitting Nimmo should continue setting the table for the Mets versus right-handers, but the 25-year-old is beginning to lose some steam from his hot start to the season. Nimmo is slashing a lowly .169/.319/.247 over the past month.

