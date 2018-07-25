Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Shifts down in order vs. lefty
Nimmo will hit seventh and play center field Wednesday against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Amed Rosario will replace Nimmo in the leadoff spot for the third game in a row, all of which have come against left-handed pitching. The lefty-hitting Nimmo should continue setting the table for the Mets versus right-handers, but the 25-year-old is beginning to lose some steam from his hot start to the season. Nimmo is slashing a lowly .169/.319/.247 over the past month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...