Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Shifts to 60-day IL
Nimmo (neck) was transferred to the 60-day IL on Thursday.
Nimmo has already been sidelined for more than 60 days, so this move simply frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Brad Brach, who was signed to a contract Thursday. While Nimmo has been doing regular baseball activities, he remains without a timetable for his return.
