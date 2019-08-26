Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Should return from IL by week's end
The Mets are expected to reinstate Nimmo (neck) from the 60-day injured list as soon as Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
On the shelf since late May with a bulging disc in his neck, Nimmo reached the final stage of his lengthy recovery from the injury when he was cleared to move his rehab assignment from High-A St. Lucie to Triple-A Syracuse last week. Nimmo has appeared in four games with Syracuse thus far, going 5-for-14 with two doubles and a walk. Before signing off on his return from the IL, the Mets will want to see how Nimmo fares after playing back-to-back games in the outfield for Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mets have incentive to reinstate Nimmo prior to Sept. 1, as he wouldn't be eligible for the postseason unless he's added back to the 40-man roster before that date.
