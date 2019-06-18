Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Shut down for another month
Nimmo (neck) won't perform any baseball activities for the next month, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo has been on the injured list for nearly a month due to a bulging disk in his neck. He had been on a rehab stint for a week before being shut down again as the problem persisted. He'll now rest for at least another month and won't be resuming activity until after the All-Star break. If things go smoothly for him at that point, he could still play a significant role over the final two months of the season, though it's tough to be confident about any particularly return date given the rocky nature of his season so far.
