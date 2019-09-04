Nimmo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

After being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Nimmo started in center field in the first two games of the series with Washington, going 2-for-5 with a home run, double, stolen base, three walks, three RBI and two runs between the contests. Though he'll give way to Juan Lagares in the series finale, a healthy Nimmo looks on track to see the bulk of the action at the position in September.