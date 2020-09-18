site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Sits against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Nimmo will be on the bench Friday against the Braves.
Nimmo sits with lefty Max Fried on the mound for Atlanta. Jake Marisnick (hamstring) starts in center field.
