site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-brandon-nimmo-sits-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nimmo will be on the bench against lefty John Means and the Orioles on Tuesday.
Nimmo has now been on the bench against each of the last three southpaws the Mets have faced. Jake Marisnick will be the center fielder Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read