Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Nimmo will sit against lefty John Means and the Orioles on Wednesday.
Nimmo hasn't been platooned this season, as Wednesday's off day marks just the third time he's been on the bench against a lefty. Jake Marisnick will start in center field in his absence.
