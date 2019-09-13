Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Sitting again Friday
Nimmo is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Dodgers.
Nimmo finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest and has started six of 12 games since being activated off the injured list at the start of September. The Mets may be taking it easy with the 25-year-old after he spent more than three months on the injured list with a bulging disc in his neck. Juan Lagares receives the start in center field against lefty Clayton Kershaw.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...