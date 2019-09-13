Nimmo is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Dodgers.

Nimmo finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest and has started six of 12 games since being activated off the injured list at the start of September. The Mets may be taking it easy with the 25-year-old after he spent more than three months on the injured list with a bulging disc in his neck. Juan Lagares receives the start in center field against lefty Clayton Kershaw.