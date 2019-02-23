Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Sitting for spring opener
Nimmo (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Braves.
Tests on Nimmo's shoulder came back clean, but the Mets have no reason to force the issue, especially this early in camp. Nimmo called the problem "early-season soreness." Juan Lagares will get the nod Saturday, but Nimmo is expected to serve as the primary center fielder to open 2019, affording Jeff McNeil opportunities in left.
