Nimmo (neck) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Nimmo left early in Tuesday's 14-3 loss after experiencing neck stiffness and will unsurprisingly take a seat in the series finale while he contends with the issue. The Mets are viewing Nimmo's injury as a day-to-day situation, so there's some optimism he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday in St. Louis after he sits Wednesday and picks up another day of rest when New York is off Thursday.