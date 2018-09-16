Nimmo went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Nimmo was also hit by a pitch. He put the Mets up 3-1 with his long ball off starter Rick Porcello in the fourth inning, but the Red Sox responded with four runs in the fifth inning en route to the victory. The 25-year-old outfielder is now hitting .267/.395/.499 with 17 homers and nine stolen bases through 127 games this season.