Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a double in Monday's 8-5 victory over the Yankees.

Nimmo went deep in the seventh inning to push the Mets' lead to three runs. The 25-year-old outfielder has gone 8-for-32 with six extra-base hits, four RBI and six walks over his previous 10 tilts, and he's slashing .249/.373/.476 with an .850 OPS through 107 games this season.