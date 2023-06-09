Nimmo went 1-for-5 with a grand slam, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Nimmo gave the Mets their first lead with a grand slam off Spencer Strider in the second inning, but Atlanta eventually prevailed in a slugfest. The grand slam was the first of Nimmo's career and his fifth overall long ball this season. The outfielder isn't known for his power and has never hit more than 17 homers in a campaign, though he ranks in the 86th percentile among big-league hitters in average exit velocity this season.