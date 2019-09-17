Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Smacks sixth homer
Nimmo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Rockies.
The 26-year-old is hitting only .241 (7-for-29) in 14 games since coming off the injured list at the beginning of September, but Nimmo's 12:11 BB:K has given him a .465 OBP in that span and kept him entrenched at the top of the Mets' batting order. On the year, he's slashing .208/.369/.384 through 57 contests with six homers and 22 RBI.
