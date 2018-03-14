Nimmo 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Astros.

The homer was his third of the spring and wasn't a cheapie, as he took Gerrit Cole deep to lead off the game for the Mets. Nimmo's impressive performance at the plate so far in camp is inching him closer to a starting spot in the outfield while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is on the DL, but Nimmo's career .264/.367/.392 slash line in the majors sounds a note of caution about his sleeper status, especially in shallower mixed leagues.