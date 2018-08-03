Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 4-2 loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Nimmo has just two home runs since the start of July, dropping his batting average from .270 to .248 during that span. He took Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz deep in the first inning and the Mets couldn't muster up much more on the evening. Nimmo currently owns a career-high .848 OPS in 363 plate appearances.