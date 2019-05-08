Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Snaps hitless streak
Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
His game-tying RBI double in the seventh inning snapped an 0-for-28 slide at the dish. It was his second long slump already this year, and Nimmo is now down to .196/.328/.327 for the season. The 26-year-old's chase rate has held firm, but when he does chase, he's making contact on those pitches at a far lower rate than last year. He should continue to play regularly, but Nimmo has been batting lower in the lineup lately and will likely remain in the bottom half of the batting order for the time being.
